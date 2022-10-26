Cleoria Hancock

Cleoria Hancock, a Pocatello resident who is about to turn celebrate her 101st birthday on Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Dennis Hancock

POCATELLO — Cleoria Hancock, a Pocatello resident, will be celebrating her 101 birthday on Sunday Oct. 30.

Hancock was born on October 30, 1921, in Preston, Idaho. She attended high school at Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, and college at the University of Idaho Southern Branch, which would later become Idaho State University. She studied elementary education and later, counseling.

