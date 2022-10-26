POCATELLO — Cleoria Hancock, a Pocatello resident, will be celebrating her 101 birthday on Sunday Oct. 30.
Hancock was born on October 30, 1921, in Preston, Idaho. She attended high school at Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, and college at the University of Idaho Southern Branch, which would later become Idaho State University. She studied elementary education and later, counseling.
Dennis, her son, said she spent most of her life as a teacher. She taught in many schools, including Whittier and Emerson elementary schools in Pocatello, both of which no longer exist. After teaching for a few years, she went back to school to earn her counseling degree.
"She got her counseling degree and went to Alameda Middle School and did counseling there," Dennis said.
Dennis said his mother was inspired to become a teacher by her father. Her father was Claude A. Wilcox, of which Wilcox Elementary School is named after him.
"Two of her grandchildren also became teachers," said Dennis, adding that during World War II, Hancock worked for Lockheed Aircraft in California that built the bombers. Her job was to string cables from the cockpit to the tail.
"She worked in the belly of the plane stretching the control cables," he said.
She has a large family. She has her son Dennis and his wife Karla, six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Dennis said his mother's secret to living a long life is good, clean living.
"She didn't get too wild," he said.
Dennis was also known for her devotion to her students. Dennis said she has had many letters written to her from former students.
"It's pretty emotional," he said. "They're about how she helped them."
Dennis' daughter also wrote something about Hancock on the Facebook Messenger app. He said he couldn't believe the number of people who responded with memories of her.
"A lot of people remember her," he said. "It's a pretty amazing thing."
For her birthday, Dennis said they do not have any big party plans due to concerns about COVID-19. Last year, they had a drive-by-and-wave party at their home, but due to the amount of people that came, it got a little out of hand.
"This year, we're going to have a quieter birthday," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.