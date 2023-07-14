Rep. Steve Berch

Rep. Steve Berch

Idaho will spend $2.3 billion on K-12 public education in 2024. There are powerful out-of-state forces who want to get their hands on that money. Some are driven by profit, others by political ideology, religious beliefs or a combination of interests. They all share one common goal: shift your public schools' dollars to the private sector. Here are some of the dots to connect in the “privatizing public education” playbook: 

— Make public schools look worse than other school choices. The Legislature does this by continually underfunding public education. Schools can’t meet parental expectations, accommodate growth or hire/retain experienced teachers when salaries are not competitive and buildings are falling apart. Idaho has a backlog of over $1 billion in K-12 school building maintenance, and we’re still at or near the bottom in per-student investment, even after having a $2.1 billion surplus and a recent budget increase. This makes other school choices look more attractive by comparison.

Steve Berch, D-west Boise/Meridian, is the Idaho state representative for District 15, Seat A. He has served on the House Education, Business and Local Government committees since being elected in 2018. He also serves on the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.

