MALAD — The Malad Valley Renaissance Faire is set to take place during the first weekend in May.
Organizer Donna Whipple said this is the second year they have held the event. She said she planned the event with a group of students to whom she taught Shakespeare.
"The kids decided it would be a good idea to do as a final project for the class at the end of the year," she said.
Whipple said when they planned the event, they wanted it to be held at Heritage Square in Malad. They were also planning on holding a baby animals festival around the same time, so they combined the two events.
"Now it's the renaissance faire and Baby Animals Spring Festival," she said. "You get to dress up and see the baby animals."
Whipple said when the fair ended last year, she and her students got together to have a retrospective discussion about it. One girl said it was fun to go to an event that was planned by children.
"There was a youthfulness in their ideas," she said. "It was fun to make their ideas come to fruition."
Whipple said there are several events planned for the fair this year. They have a few different entertainers and vendors set to come. One of the entertainers is a jousting group called the Knights of Mayhem.
"It's a real joust," she said. "We're really excited about that."
Other entertainers will include a magician, comedy club, musicians and a mermaid. There will also be pony rides and baby animals.
"We'll have story time, puppet shows, kids' crafts and games," she said. "We'll have a professional DJ, a dance sponsored by Sparks and Spice Studio, archery. It should be a lot of fun."
There will also be a lot of vendors at the renaissance faire, including leather work and sea dragons. Many vendors will have games for children to play while they visit.
"My students are junior vendors," she said. "There's going to be five or six booths run by high school or middle school kids. It's going to be fun to see what they have to offer."
More information about the Malad Valley Renaissance Faire, which take place from 2 to 8 p.m. May 5 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/269ek389.
