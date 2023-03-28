Ray's Custom Interiors

An image showcasing the work of Ray's Custom Interiors.

 Photo courtesy of Sammy Riddle

POCATELLO — Ray's Custom Interiors, a local interior design firm in Pocatello that has been in business for the past 30 years, has come under new ownership.

The new owner is Sammy Riddle, a formerly signed music artist from Seattle. He said the original owner retired in 2021, and he took ownership in August of that year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.