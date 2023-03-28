POCATELLO — Ray's Custom Interiors, a local interior design firm in Pocatello that has been in business for the past 30 years, has come under new ownership.
The new owner is Sammy Riddle, a formerly signed music artist from Seattle. He said the original owner retired in 2021, and he took ownership in August of that year.
"We provide all the wonderful services that Ray's Custom Interiors has been providing for the past 30 years," he said. "We are quite proud of our heritage and legacy. Relative to the region, we have a unique vision in the art of design, and many clients have marched in this direction."
Riddle said he had the opportunity to take over the business when he crossed paths with Ray, the original owner, a couple of years ago.
"He was looking to retire and I was looking to expand my design services," he said. "This was a great platform for both of us to take a leap in a new direction."
Ray's Custom Interiors' main focus is window treatments, and their services range from blind installation and custom window treatments.
"We take a lot of pride in offering those services," he said. "Natural light makes or breaks a space. How you treat that makes a difference."
Ray's also provides complete upholstery services, recovering heirloom furniture, custom furniture and everyday furniture. Ray's also offers a full catalogue of lighting, furniture, wallpaper, rugs and other accessories. He said his favorite part about running the business is helping people bring their homes together.
"We help people's homes become harmonious and relieve tension and stress in the homes," he said. "I love that we can actually change people's lives through something simple like design."
Riddle moved to Pocatello from Seattle after being introduced to the area by family members.
"We discovered Pocatello through family that had moved here," he said.
Riddle said his family has found that Pocatello has been a good place for them to live. He said he loves the area and has become passionate about being involved in the community.
"My son, Jackson, is a serious athlete," he said. "Highland football has been a wonderful fit for him in his football endeavors. We love our life here."
