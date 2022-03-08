It’s time for the annual High School Invitational Art Show at the Pocatello Art Center!
Opening night was on March 4 at the First Friday Art Walk. Many schools from across the valley are taking part, and they submitted a great deal of beautiful art for the show. We invite you to come over and support the artists. You’ll be able to see who received awards and vote for the People’s Choice Award.
There is a wide variety of art represented, and the talent our local high school students possess will impress you. Snake River art teacher Tim Goodworth says the kids look forward to it every year, and this show is a great opportunity for them.
This show and the many awards are possible because of a generous grant from the Spalding Foundation and donations from Twenty-First Century LP, Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove and the Louis Pirro Memorial Art Fund. Also, the winning entries will hang in the CompARTment Gallery at ISU from March 28 to April 8 and have the opportunity to win more prizes.
Each participating art teacher selected up to 12 pieces of artwork their students created — choosing from the nine available categories. However, students were limited to submitting one piece of art per category.
If you couldn’t make it to the opening night, there’s still time to see the show since it will be up until March 17. You can also view the artwork and vote for the People’s Choice Award online at pocatelloartcenter.org. The art center is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Best in Show winners were: Clare Earnest from Pocatello High School with a pastel drawing titled “Droplets” and Savanah Call from Pocatello High School with a pottery entry titled “Spike.” Miah Lusk from Pocatello won the Captain Bengal Award with a colored drawing.
First-place awards from the remaining categories:
Madi Hoagland, Grace Lutheran High School — painting titled “Bowie”
Lily Cooper, Pocatello High School — watercolor titled “Family Cabin”
Reece Dauley, Pocatello High School — black and white drawing titled “Pretty Bird”
Clare Earnest, Grace Lutheran High School — mixed Media titled “Mask of Van Gogh”
Kyla Childers, Century School — sculpture titled “Cactus Friends”
Autumn Pruett, Pocatello School — color drawing titled “The Keystone Monster”