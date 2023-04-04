When Matt Samuelson was a preteen, attending middle school in the Seattle area, a friend brought up the idea of playing boys volleyball. Turns out, the sport is more popular in that area, so the concept never weirded out Samuelson too much. Still, when he first started to get into it, he felt a little uncomfortable.
“But when you get to a high level with a bunch of other guys, it’s incredible,” said Samuelson, now a senior at Grace Lutheran. “Even like kids that are small and stuff like that, it’s amazing to see what they can do in volleyball.”
By a high level, Samuelson meant club high school volleyball in Idaho, which is the kind of niche sport that might fly under the radar better than stealth airplanes. It’s also the sport that Samuelson has squeezed every drop out of, earning a scholarship to play at Bethel University in Mishawaka, Indiana and signing on Friday afternoon.
“It means a lot,” Samuelson said. “You’re constantly, constantly just breaking down your body, and sometimes it’s taxing, but now seeing it come full circle and making it to this level is just a wonder sometimes. You’ve come from nothing to absolutely being an amazing athlete and so many other kids that have done that before me. So it’s special for each kid.”
Samuelson’s is quite the story. First, there’s the obvious: How many Pocatello kids go on to play men’s college volleyball? Then there’s the way Samuelson earned the opportunity to become one of the very few. He started playing seven years ago, he said, back when he still lived in the Seattle area. There, he forayed into the sport as a middle schooler.
But boys volleyball isn’t a sanctioned high school sport in Idaho, which is why Samuelson had to join the club ranks to earn any kind of recognition from college coaches. He plays with Crow Creek Volleyball, a boys volleyball organization based in Idaho Falls. The rest of Samuelson’s schedule isn’t unlike other club athletes: Head up for practice a couple times a week, play tournaments around the area, including some in Utah.
To connect with Bethel, a D-III operation just outside of South Bend, Indiana, Samuelson had to do some legwork — at least to some extent. He emailed several D-III coaches, hoping they’d give him a look, all to mixed results.
Except that’s around when Bethel head coach Eric Snyder reached out to Samuelson himself. He let Samuelson know about the Pilots’ program, the team, where the team was headed, that type of thing. “Now thinking about it, how much I was trying to get myself out there to other schools,” Samuelson said, “and he reached out to me, yeah, that’s always super cool to think about.”
From there, things kept falling into place for Samuelson. Division-III programs — no matter the sport — don’t offer athletic scholarships. But that didn’t faze Samuelson. “That’s why I was emailing mainly D-III schools,” he said.
Turns out, though, Bethel is an NAIA program — a separate institution from the NCAA. Translation: Samuelson earned a scholarship, giving him every reason to sign with the Pilots’ program.
“That’s a big difference,” Samuelson said. “Not only to think, like oh, he values me as a player and he might wanna take a chance on me, but (also) where these other schools are like, they’re not gonna lose anything either way, from you coming into the sport.”
So now all Samuelson has to do is move out to Indiana. He’ll do that around the first week of August, he said, the beginning of a new chapter in his life.
“I’m a little nervous to go out in an area that I don’t truly know that well,” Samuelson said. “But that’s also a good experience for me, because it’s just learning more about the world and stuff like that. Getting away from the places that I already do know. I’m very excited to get to know the guys that are on the team.”
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
