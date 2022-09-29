FORT HALL — The Idaho Out of School Network is hosting a two-day conference at Fort Hall on Thursday and Friday. It’s a professional training for educators and the only conference in the state to focus on non-traditional educators leading afterschool and summer programming for youth statewide.
Two up-and-coming Shoshone-Bannock Tribal youth members will be speaking at the event to highlight excellent in youth development, finding the full potential of all Idaho youth.
Teagan Jade Larking is the current Miss Shoshone-Bannock Junior/Senior High School Queen. Teagan is an Agai-Dika, Duku-Dika, Weiser Newe Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member. She is going into her senior year. She is very active in community events as well as school functions. She is 17 years old and an Indigenous mental health advocate. She is interning this summer with Idaho National Laboratory and plans to pursue a degree at Idaho State University upon graduation.
Annaleece Deluna is a senior at Shoshone-Bannock High School. Anna has taken the craft fundamentals and industrial mechanical technology courses offered at the high school. She participated in the 2022 Summer Work Based Learning program with INL and gained a lot of experience in various trades. Anna has enjoyed learning more about welding, automotive mechanics and getting hands-on experience in different trades. After graduation, she plans on starting a career in a technical trade at INL.
ION's Annual Power Up Summit - September 29th and 30th at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail, Pocatello, ID 83202 Day 1: 9:00 am - 11:00 am: Registration 11:30 - 12 pm: Lunch 12:15 pm - 1:15 pm: Keynote 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm: STEM Expo 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm: Breakout Session 4 pm - 5:00 pm: Breakout Session Day 2: 8:00 am: Breakfast 8:30 am: Opening Ceremony with Honored Guest 9:00 am - 9:05 am: Youth Speaker 9:10 am - 10:20 am: Policy Maker Panel 10:30 am - 11:30 am: Breakout Session 11:30 - 12 pm: Lunch 12:00 - 1:15 pm: Keynote 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm: Breakout Session 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm: Breakout Session 4:00 pm - 4:10 pm: Youth Speakers 4:10 pm - 4:45 pm: Shokota Dancers 4:45 pm - 5 pm: Final Plenary and Closing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.