LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The Fire & Ice Winterfest is set to take place in Lava Hot Springs this weekend.
Sherril Tillotson, treasurer for the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, said this year is the 17th annual Winterfest. The events will start this Friday Feb. 3.
"We always start on a Friday," she said. "We start with wine tasting at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn."
Tillotson said the wine tasting will feature about 12 to 15 different types of wine. The first session will start at 3:30 p.m. and the second session will start at 5:15 p.m. The only other Friday events are the Parade of Lights and the opening ceremony.
"Saturday is the big day," Tillotson said. "We try to have something for everyone."
Saturday’s events will include a veteran's breakfast starting at 8 a.m., a water carnival for children and fireworks in the evening. There will also be a penguin run fundraiser for the chamber, a beer garden and a polar bear float down the Portneuf River.
"Merchants all have different things going on," she said. "We have a unicycling unicorn coming in for entertainment. Families enjoy that part."
Tillotson said that this year there will be enough snow to have people ski down the mountain with torches at dusk.
At the end of the festival, an entertainer named Chad Lore will perform. Tillotson said he is a "one man band" and is coming to Lava from Wyoming.
"We've never had him before," she said. "We're excited about him."
Tillotson said people from all over come to the Winterfest. Some people even make lodging arrangements a year in advance.
"It's been a very popular event," she said. "It's been very well received."
Tillotson said her favorite part of the event is watching the fire dancers and the polar bear float.
"The polar bear float is the craziest thing I've ever seen," she said. "I love the fire dancer's performance. It is absolutely stunning."
Tillotson said this festival would not have been possible without the efforts of Event Chairperson Nathleen Rife and Chamber President Collin Petrun.
"They have such a big responsibility," she said. "I just help put paperwork together."
More information about the Fire & Ice Winterfest can be found on the Chamber's website at lavahotsprings.org.
