Grace Lutheran students unloading their donation to the Idaho Food Bank on Monday, August 29.
Grace Lutheran High School donated 350 cans to the Idaho Food Bank on Monday August 29.
Giovanni Delarosa, student body president at Grace Lutheran, explained that this is part of the activities that the school's president and representatives hold at the beginning of every school year.
"One activity was to bring cans of food for prizes," he said. "At the end of the week, we had 350 cans, which we donated to the food bank on Monday."
Delarosa explained that he and the other students and faculty felt so proud of being able to donate the canned food to the food bank.
"The students and faculty felt very good about this," he said. "It was one of the most successful canned food drives the school has ever seen."
The Idaho Food Bank is located at 555 S 1st Avenue. More information about the food bank can be found at idahofoodbank.org.
