BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot School District has canceled all classes on Thursday after both its middle and high schools fielded perceived threats this week.
The Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress announced in post on Facebook Wednesday that all classes will be canceled on Thursday.
"Things have been interesting of late, to say the least," Kress said in the post. "After careful consideration of the past 24 hours, I have come to the decision that we — meaning students, parents, and staff — need a chance to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit. Therefore, I have come to the following decision. The Blackfoot School District will not hold class tomorrow, Thursday, April 6, 2023."
Kress added, "I feel it is in our best interest to take a quick break and get right emotionally, mentally or any other way. Please forgive the inconvenience I am sure this will cause. I do not make this decision lightly. There will not be a need for any make up day or time. I will be taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no need for make up."
Kress said he will need some time to put together his next communication.
"I assure you that I have heard your concerns and I will be working on making the needed adjustments and/or improvements," Kress said in the post. "Please know we strive to do our best but will always reflect on ways to improve."
The decision to cancel classes Thursday comes after the Blackfoot High School fielded a perceived threat on Tuesday and after an apparent threat put the Mountain Valley MIddle School in shelter-in-place protocol on Wednesday.
The Blackfoot School District posted to Facebook on Tuesday informing parents that officials at Blackfoot High School around 5 p.m. Tuesday were notified of a perceived threat to Blackfoot High School.
“We immediately involved local law enforcement,” the Tuesday post said. “The situation in question came from a social media incident last July. Information resurfaced and led to the perceived threat. We have followed the information to its source. At this time, we do not believe the threat to be current.”
The post said the district always takes these situations 100 percent serious.”
On Wednesday, the School District posted to Facebook at 2:24 p.m. informing parents that Mountain Valley Middle School in Blackfoot was placed in a shelter-in-place protocol.
“Everything is fine and safe at school,” the post said. “There is an issue from outside that we are addressing. I repeat, students are safe and fine. Once the issue is resolved, we will return to normal school day operations.”
Around 3:45 p.m. the post was updated twice. The first post was to inform parents that students will be released from school at the regular time and a subsequent update a few minutes later informed parents that the issue had been resolved and the shelter-in-place had been lifted.
