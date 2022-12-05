POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance is set to perform its 18th production of “The Nutcracker” ballet next week.
Beth Moore, associate director at the Pocatello dance studio, said they have performed the ballet since 2005. During that time, it has become a tradition in Pocatello.
“It’s a holiday tradition,” she said. “It’s a family favorite. We typically have sold out crowds.”
Moore said the performances will be held at Century High School this year. In the past, they were in Frazier Hall at Idaho State University and more recently they were at Pocatello High School.
“This year we picked Century,” she said. “We’re excited about that. It will be something new.”
Moore said this year will also be the studio’s largest production of the ballet. This year, there will be 145 dancers ranging in ages 5 to adult.
“They are mostly our students,” she said. “But a few auditioned from other areas.”
Sergiu Brindusa, Moore’s husband and director of Alliance Academy of Dance, said this year will also have more performances than in the past. There will be five performances for the public and three for fifth-graders in the area.
“That’s definitely the most performances we’ve ever done,” he said. “Especially for a small community.”
Moore said they are having more performances to accommodate more people, especially with the student performances where they hope to bring in more private school and homeschool kids.
“It’s a wonderful thing that we are able to do the shows for the kids,” Brindusa added.
Brindusa said one of the best parts of performing “The Nutcracker” is watching the story touch the audience.
“We always hear how touching it is for all the people,” he said. “They love how we restage the ballet. We change little things here and there, but it’s always a crowd favorite.”
Moore said she likes when other people comment on how talented their dancers are.
“What makes this production special is the talent we have,” she said.
Brindusa and Moore encourage everyone in the community to see the performance.
“It’s going to be a beautiful performance,” Brindusa said. “The public is going to be delighted at the talent we have.”
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 to 17, and there will be an additional performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
Tickets range from $20 to $28 depending on the day of the performance. They can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/AAD or at the door.
