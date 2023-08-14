POCATELLO — A streak of increased enrollment and retention, talk about the school’s hiring pause and a sense of momentum that will continue once he moves on were some of the topics Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee touched on during his sixth and final fall address on Monday.
Wearing the same orange tie he has donned for all five of his previous fall addresses, Satterlee rehashed some of the university’s most recent successes and achievements and challenged the ISU faculty and staff to maintain the same culture that he promised to help usher in when he became the school’s 13th president in 2018. Satterlee announced he was retiring in June.
“Of course, I know not everything has been perfect, believe me, I know, we've made mistakes, we were far from perfect,” Satterlee said during the fall address held at Frazier Hall on the school's Pocatello campus. “But on the whole, we were moving forward in the right direction as a university, and now we're facing change. But that's okay. Because there's one thing that I know for certain: I know for absolute certain Idaho State University is going to continue to thrive and prosper and move forward in a positive way. As an institution, we have grown leaps and bounds over where we were a few years ago. We've been building the right systems. We've been building the right systems where transparency and trust are paramount to our success. We've been moving in the right direction, where being student centric is at the core of what we do. And most importantly, we've been working on our own internal culture to be ready to accept and handle the changes and challenges that get placed before us.”
Of the many accomplishments at ISU under his tenure, Satterlee highlighted several during his speech Monday.
He spoke about how after more than a decade of enrollment declines, the institution has now experienced four straight semesters of enrollment growth and he projected that the streak will continue.
For four straight semesters, Idaho State University has seen enrollment growth, including a 3.1 percent increase in Spring 2023. Retention rates have also increased by 7.5 percent for first-year students over the past five years,
“These results are real, they’re not masked by dual enrollment,” Satterlee said. “They are real enrollment inclines. … And classes haven’t even started yet, so no promises, but I’m pretty sure we’re about to have five straight semesters of enrollment growth.”
Satterlee added that housing occupancy is up, as are research awards, grants, gifts and donations. The school has experienced a 200 percent increase in research awards received in the last five years.
A two-year scholarship campaign recently exceeded its goal of $20 million, raising $24 million, including 112 new scholarship endowments. Following its success, Satterlee said, plans are underway to launch a University-wide fundraising campaign.
“Idaho State University was not only named a top 10 military friendly university, as we had for 10 years in a row, but last year, we were ranked No. 4 in the entire country among military friendly universities,” he said. “Our physician assistant program is ranked in the top 15 percent of every PA program in the entire country. The Carnegie Commission on Higher Education classified Idaho State University for the 11th year in a row as a doctoral university of high research activity. We place more interns at the Idaho National Laboratory than any other university in the world.”
In quoting William Shakespeare, Satterlee added, “Though she be little, she is fierce.”
Satterlee also pledged that ISU will capitalize on the momentum that he helped bring. He explained that the school was just recently awarded money from the state’s Permanent Building Fund to fix the swimming pool in Reed Gym. He also mentioned how the State Board of Education recently approved a master plan for an expansion of the school’s campus in Meridian. He recommitted to the university’s goal to eventually reach carbon neutrality.
“We've started to collect the data we need for the Sustainability Tracking Assessment and Rating System also known as STARS,” Satterlee said. “The STARS system is the industry best practice. It's the standard. It's the industry standard in higher ed and the best practice to provide a transparent framework for our college and all colleges and universities to major their sustainability performance. Our participation in the STARS report will provide our university with a framework for meeting those longer term sustainability goals.”
Satterlee also provided the ISU faculty and staff with some insight into the school’s $16 million budget deficit that was first announced in spring 2020. Fueled, in part, by decreased enrollment, state budget cuts and a loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university contemplated furloughs, reductions in staffing levels, reductions in operating expenses, restructuring of administrative units and elimination of vacant positions when tasked with budget cuts about three years ago.
Satterlee on Monday said that today, “there is no cause for alarm on the budget.”
“One of the prudent actions that we just took was to pause and look at every vacant position for its strategic value before we rehire,” Satterlee said. “This has a twofold positive impact on our budget. First, it reduces the immediate salary spend through salary savings. And second, it gives us time to make long term plans about ourselves and our programs and then only rehire to those positions that help us move toward those strategic goals.”
He continued, “We have a team working on our master plan, we have a team ready to start working on our academic and research plan, and pausing the rehire positions will give us increased flexibility once we as a university make those longer term plans. … By doing a hiring pause in a strategic way, we avoid the thing everybody's worried about. We avoid layoffs, we avoid furloughs and those types of budget cutting measures because we gave ourselves flexibility now for the long term by pausing those vacant position rehires.”
Once Satterlee retires at the end of the year, he plans to spend time with friends and family who live outside this part of the state, he said, adding that he also intends to cross off a laundry list of places he has never visited before. He ended his final fall address with a kudos to the faculty and staff of ISU and described his time at the school as an honor and a privilege.
“I have been beyond grateful to have been able to serve Idaho State University with our mission, a mission that resonates so deeply with me as a first-generation college student myself,” he said. “Thank you. Thank you for the opportunity you have given me for the last five years.”
As he fought back emotion, Satterlee added, “I am so proud to have worked with this team. This team that shows so much dedication, so much grit — more than I could have ever imagined possible over the last few years and what we've been through — and it's that grit, it's that spirit that I see on our campuses every day. … We are meeting our goals, we are successful, the rest of the state knows that, the rest of the state sees it. And they are joining our path because we summoned the rest of the state to our path, we all stepped up as leaders and we all invested in the success of our future. We all did that. We are Idaho State University. … Let’s have a great year and roar, Bengals, roar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.