Fall Address 2023

Idaho State University President Kevin D. Satterlee speaks to faculty and staff during the Fall Address Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — A streak of increased enrollment and retention, talk about the school’s hiring pause and a sense of momentum that will continue once he moves on were some of the topics Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee touched on during his sixth and final fall address on Monday.

Wearing the same orange tie he has donned for all five of his previous fall addresses, Satterlee rehashed some of the university’s most recent successes and achievements and challenged the ISU faculty and staff to maintain the same culture that he promised to help usher in when he became the school’s 13th president in 2018. Satterlee announced he was retiring in June.

