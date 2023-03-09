It appears that SD 25 can do whatever they want. Did we get a vote in on the new parking area appropriated from the purchase of the Downard Funeral Home near Pocatello High School? The $500,000 doesn’t include any building removal or parking lot installation, lights, or other expenses. The purchase last year of the old Allstate building at the Pineridge Mall for 12.6 million dollars, came as a surprise to our city. They have this kind of money to not only purchase, renovate, and populate the new school with teachers and all other requirements for the rest of our life. Wow all of this without even a vote from the public. No wonder they need all your money they have limitless needs. All of this and our kids don’t even come out of school with the highest ranking in the country. SD 25 seems to think you can’t learn in an old building. Wow – they do it in Europe, but we are different.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck District No 25 Annual Budget is online, Google it and review – it is an eyeopener at how much money goes into this big money business. They hold our children hostage, stating they can’t teach unless we give them money. From the initial Idaho Budget alone, not, to mention other entities over $ 103,440,000 goes to SD 25, for only about 12,500 students. That means even your 5 year old kindergartener brings in $8,600 per year for every year enrolled. With 3 months vacation each year. (Looking at the budget paperwork there are lots of other additional incomes from other resources that also contribute.) Everyone pays this as part of their property Taxes! Even if you rent you pay property taxes!!!
Now SD 25 is asking us to fund their supplemental levy $8,275,000 per year. Don’t forget you are already paying $6,408,000/yr for a School Plant Facilities Levy enacted through year 2031 and a Tort Levy of $255,000. They know how to “lie with statistics”. Stating it is going to be a reduction from previous bonds. ”The levy amount requested … is a decrease from 9.25 M, which represented a $2, million cost savings to taxpayers over two years”. “It is a fixed amount…” but our home values have increased exponentially the past couple of years, and they are showing that the amount taxed will only be $10.57/per month/per year – AND THE KICKER PER $100,000 ASSESSED VALUE of your home ($127 per $100,000). If you have a home that more than doubled in value the last couple of years… yep so is your tax. Many of us purchased homes years ago for well under today’s assessed values. I know mine has increased over 10 fold.
I know I am not going to be popular with teacher friends, but I haven’t had children in school since 1980, and I know on March 14th I am voting against this bond, voting NO. How is it they get their own election dates? As in past years, everyone knows they have the money to keep running elections and will do so over and over again until they win – forgetting to tell us to vote, or we are tired of going to the polls. What else are they going to buy this year? They are not accountable to anyone in this city. Schools are big business, don’t think otherwise. Spending money doesn’t make it a better school. Do the math! Yep there are no checks and balances!
