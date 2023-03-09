It appears that SD 25 can do whatever they want. Did we get a vote in on the new parking area appropriated from the purchase of the Downard Funeral Home near Pocatello High School? The $500,000 doesn’t include any building removal or parking lot installation, lights, or other expenses. The purchase last year of the old Allstate building at the Pineridge Mall for 12.6 million dollars, came as a surprise to our city. They have this kind of money to not only purchase, renovate, and populate the new school with teachers and all other requirements for the rest of our life. Wow all of this without even a vote from the public. No wonder they need all your money they have limitless needs. All of this and our kids don’t even come out of school with the highest ranking in the country. SD 25 seems to think you can’t learn in an old building. Wow – they do it in Europe, but we are different.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck District No 25 Annual Budget is online, Google it and review – it is an eyeopener at how much money goes into this big money business. They hold our children hostage, stating they can’t teach unless we give them money. From the initial Idaho Budget alone, not, to mention other entities over $ 103,440,000 goes to SD 25, for only about 12,500 students. That means even your 5 year old kindergartener brings in $8,600 per year for every year enrolled. With 3 months vacation each year. (Looking at the budget paperwork there are lots of other additional incomes from other resources that also contribute.) Everyone pays this as part of their property Taxes! Even if you rent you pay property taxes!!!

