I am glad to be home from the legislative session. It looks like we have been blessed by good snow pack that will hopefully help with the water supply this summer. Looking back at the accomplishments that we were able to get through the process this year. One bill stands out to me that will benefit Idaho for years to come. This is house bill 361. It approves approximately 150 million dollars to the Idaho Water Resource Board to be used for large water projects. These projects can be for sustainability, enhancement, and modernization among other water infrastructure projects. It also appropriates about 7 million to projects that will improve water quality. Living in Idaho we all know how important water is, and this will have benefits for all Idahoans into the future. We should look for opportunities that will protect this resource, if we want our great state to prosper in the future.
Another bill that was a win for all of Idaho is house bill 292. This bill will hopefully have a lasting impact on property tax reduction for years to come. I’m not sure if anyone really knows how it will affect taxes for sure. There are many moving parts in this bill that will have to be watched. The truth as I see it, is this allocates money for schools and other taxing districts that if used properly will lower property taxes. The concern I have, is the citizens of Idaho will have to watch and be vigilant that these taxing districts don’t just take the help from the state to reduce property taxes. Then continue to raise their rates at the maximum, or pass new levies and bonds. It became apparent that most citizens don’t understand who controls the majority of the property tax bill. It is not the State. Look to your local governments and taxing districts for your solution to property tax expenses.
It was truly an honor to be able to serve my constituents, and the state as their representative in the House this year. I appreciated the trust they put in me, and the many communications during the session. This made my job easier. Thanks for being involved in the process. I look forward to next year and a new session.
