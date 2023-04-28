Like a lot of folks, I waited a long time one evening this month for my last treat from Tastee Treet.
As the brother of the current owner and son of the former one, I saw that the kitchen and counter staff had demands well beyond their capacity, so I picked up a rag and started cleaning tables in the lobby. I was concerned at first — people were waiting 60 minutes or 90 minutes or more to place and receive their orders! But I didn’t hear a single complaint or raised voice, so I went back the next night, and the next. What I did hear were statements like these:
“We’re going to miss... this place | the ice cream | spaceburgers | milkshakes | fries.”
“We came all the way from... Idaho Falls | Boise | Ogden | Washington (no, the other one!).”
“I used to come here... on my bike | to get penny candy | with my grandpa | after [some event].”
“I’ve been coming here since... college | The Smiths owned it | I was a kid | the 80s | ‘77 | ‘68.”
I soon realized that the story of Tastee Treet (“The Treet” at my house, or simply “TT”) is not just a culinary tale, but like all the best stories, is a human one. (An exception may be made for Hobbits.)
My parents, Rhoud and Susan Porter, purchased the store at the original location from Kay Smith in 1975, when I was still a toddler. It was a great leap for them, young parents not long out of school, my dad the first in his family to complete a bachelor’s degree. Running the place was a lot of work, maybe more than most people expect. My brother is too wise to talk publicly about waffle-cone-thin profit margins, the difficulty of finding good help (and, of late, of finding any help at all), or the constant demand on one’s time. I remember from my childhood only one family trip lasting more than a couple of days, and it was harried by multiple reports of trouble at The Treet.
There is more to life than vacations, and my parents taught their boys the value of work. I remember well the week when I was 16 or 17 and my dad had gone to volunteer at some summer camp, entrusting me with the store for the first time. As my father had already done for 15 years, I arose early to do prep, worked all day, and went back at night to make sure things were clean and secure. “You worked like a man this week,” Mom said proudly, and I knew she was right.
Early on I came to understand that some folks assumed we were rich, and I suppose we might have been if summer lasted more than six weeks in southern Idaho! Instead, I watched my folks worry throughout every winter, hoping and praying that the summer surplus would carry us through until May. More than once the conversation about shutting down until the weather warmed came down to whether customers would return and whether the employees could make it without. Mom labored and stressed over great green ledger pages, tax payments and filings, and handwritten payroll checks, but they never closed the store.
At our house, TT was given almost religious respect. I tell people that I didn’t eat at a big burger chain until I was 20 and out of the house, and the exaggeration is not that great! On the rare occasion when we went out to eat, we never went for fast food, Dad preferring The Hong Kong Cuisine — where I would inevitably order a cheeseburger. Commercial operations followed my parents’ convictions: the store was never open on Sunday. On that very first weekend in 1975 came a call of gratitude from a father of two employees, “This is the first time my family has been to church together in years.”
The best thing about my 10 years of TT employment is, without doubt, the other employees. Staffing is a constant headache, but the good workers were oh so good! While teasing, flirting and even sometimes working, we employees became friends. We made monstrous burger creations and deep fried everything edible we could think of (thus making many items inedible), all the while arguing over radio station or cassette tape selection. Upon leaving home for the first time I fought only one brief bout with homesickness, and the memories that accompanied it were not of my actual home, but of summer evenings at work with the sounds of the trains in the background, the smell of the fryers and grill, me cooking side by side with my brother. Working at The Treet made for good times spent with good people, and I remember you fondly, old friends.
Despite the nostalgia, I am aware of the many inefficiencies and inadequacies that were often part of the dining experience. Part of that is the price of food cooked to order, and prepared by high school kids taking their first steps in the world of fiscal self sufficiency. Whatever the reasons, I appreciate that so many people kept on coming back. As I told several people recently, “You paid for my college!” Truth told, you helped pay for my first haircut and my first razor and everything in between. I am grateful.
Transferring from ISU to FSU, I left Pocatello in 1996, returning 20 years later. By the time I came back, I’d sworn off fried sides in favor of side salads. That lasted about 30 seconds when I was faced with Tastee Treet french fries. We estimate that my dad has peeled and sliced — by hand — at least 600 TONS (yes, over one million pounds) of real, never frozen, Idaho potatoes, putting food on your table and mine for 40 years. Thank you, Dad, for demonstrating daily how one is to provide for a family.
The Pocatello store is located across the street from the Mountain View Cemetery. The location is, frankly, not ideal (being too far south of ISU), except on Memorial Day. While talking with folks at the store this month, I was impressed by the number of people who spoke about Tastee Treet as a part of their Memorial Day tradition. I know this is in great part a matter of convenience, but I find sublime satisfaction in this correlation. Thank you for sharing your experiences.
Many people I spoke with in the last few days of business asked why the place was closing. (This type of query was second only to “Can I get one of the ice cream machines?”) While I’ve touched on that already, I would add this: How many national chain food services have come to town in the last 10, 20, even 60 years? Try to name them. Then, next time you make plans to go out for a bite to eat, consider the local place that is trying to compete. Locals keep local businesses in business.
While I’m happy and excited for my brother and his family, I’m sad to have witnessed the end of the Tastee Treet. However, I’ve come to realize that the legacy of the Smiths and Porters goes far beyond buildings and signage and rich, delicious foodstuffs. Their efforts and labor will be remembered much longer in terms of paychecks and people. Can you imagine the number of rent checks and mortgage payments that have been facilitated over nearly seven decades by these risk taking business owners? What about car payments and educational degrees and missions? Or first jobs and last jobs and getting back on your feet jobs?
When he put the announcement about closing on the marquee, my brother thought business would trickle to a quiet end, but that was not the case. People showed up in droves — I had never seen anything like it. I have to confess that I’m not much of a spaceburger fan, preferring the Tom Burger, but I too came to get one last extra-terrestrial sandwich. Looking at the patient crowd, I couldn’t help but feel that people were driven by more than just hunger. By necessity, Tastee Treet was a fundamental part of my life, but until this month, I didn’t realize how much of the Tastee Treet experience I shared with others. Thank you, everyone, for making it all possible.
