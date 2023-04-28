Chubbuck Tastee Treet MAIN

The Chubbuck Tastee Treet store in its last week of operation, with traffic lined up into the street.

 Photo courtesy of Brandon Porter

Like a lot of folks, I waited a long time one evening this month for my last treat from Tastee Treet.

As the brother of the current owner and son of the former one, I saw that the kitchen and counter staff had demands well beyond their capacity, so I picked up a rag and started cleaning tables in the lobby. I was concerned at first — people were waiting 60 minutes or 90 minutes or more to place and receive their orders! But I didn’t hear a single complaint or raised voice, so I went back the next night, and the next. What I did hear were statements like these:

Pocatello Tastee Treet

ABOVE: The original Pocatello Tastee Treet store just before demolition. TOP: The Chubbuck Tastee Treet store in its last week of operation, with traffic lined up into the street.
Chubbuck Tastee Treet 2

The Chubbuck Tastee Treet store in its last week of operation.

