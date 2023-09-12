Transparent Idaho

The Transparent Idaho website includes interactive reports and searchable data on state expenses, state employee pay and other state financial data. 

Since 2012, information about how state government agencies spend money and what state employees earn has been publicly available online at Transparent Idaho.

And within a couple of years, all that information relating to local governments will be, too. The Idaho Legislature in 2021 passed a law requiring local governments — like cities, counties and school districts — to uniformly report their accounting information. That data is trickling into the website Transparent Idaho.

