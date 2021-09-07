POCATELLO — Identifying any of the fetuses Pocatello police recovered from Downard Funeral Home will be very difficult, authorities said.
Police announced in a Tuesday press release that approximately 50 fetuses were recovered from Downard during the execution of a search warrant there on Friday.
Police said in the same press release that they recovered 12 bodies from Downard and have thus far been able to identify five of them. Those five bodies have been turned over to local funeral homes who along with the Bannock County Coroner's Office are locating next of kin.
The approximately 50 unidentified fetuses recovered by police have been turned over to the Ada County Coroner's Office for further investigation but police said identifying them will not be easy.
Police said the fetuses are in various stages of development and it's still undetermined why they were being kept at Downard.
As of Tuesday night, Pocatello police said their investigation into the "suspicious circumstances" at Downard had not resulted in criminal charges against anyone and no one has been taken into custody.
Police said they are hoping Downard's owners will provide information that will help in the investigation.
Police said Tuesday that the unidentified bodies they recovered from Downard had been scheduled for cremation at the funeral home. Police said they are currently working to identify those bodies.
Authorities launched an investigation Thursday into "suspicious circumstances" at Downard, located at 241 N. Garfield Ave., after state inspectors had visited the funeral home on Wednesday. Police said that Lance Peck, who co-owns Downard with his wife, has voluntarily surrendered his licenses to operate the funeral home, causing the closure of the business until further notice.
The Ada County Coroner's Office delivered a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the funeral home on Friday so police would have a place to store the recovered bodies and fetuses.
Police said their execution of the search warrant at Downard on Friday was also precipitated by a badly decomposed body being reported there last week.
The Pecks have not offered a public comment about the police investigation of their funeral home, which was founded in 1931.
Police said they have received hundreds of tips and requests for information regarding the Downard investigation.
Police are asking anyone with questions or concerns about a deceased loved one to fill out an online form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. To access the form, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report.” Please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact, police said.
Those without access to a computer or smartphone may contact Pocatello police detectives at 208-234-6121 to provide information.
Understanding the emotional toll the Downard investigation has taken on the public, Pocatello police on Tuesday provided a long list of mental health clinics for anyone who needs counseling.
The list with contact information is below:
A New Way Counseling - 208-233-4634
Adult Mental Health - 208-234-7900
ALLIES Family Solutions - 208-234-2094
Candlewood Family Counseling - 208-478-8340
Center Counseling - 208-237-1711
Center for New Directions - 208-282-2454
City Creek Counseling - 208-339-0909
Cognitive Restructuring - 208-242-3044
Community Mental Health - 208-478-2172
Consumerworks, Inc. - 208-234-9361
Fort Hall Counseling - 208-237-5631
Franciscan Counseling Center - 208-233-9383
Gateway Counseling - 208-242-3771
High Country Behavioral Health - 208-478-9081
Hope Light Counseling - 208-241-7496
Hope Tree Family Services - 208-234-4673
ISU Counseling Department - 208-240-1690
Mental Health Specialists - 208-238-9000
Mental Wellness Center - 208-478-9081
Physicians Mental Health - 208-232-0021
Portneuf Valley Family Center - 208-233-7832
Psychological Assessment Specialists - 208-233-0150
Sanctuary Counseling - 208-417-0623
Stepping Stones Counseling - 208-705-0771
Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health - 208-252-5621
Tueller Counseling - 208-524-7400
Willow Sage Services - 208-233-1276