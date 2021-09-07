Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Authorities have turned over about 50 unidentified fetuses removed from Downard Funeral Home to the Ada County Coroner's Office to investigate and are still seeking to identify seven of 12 bodies removed from the local funeral home, according to a Pocatello police press release.
"At this time, detectives believe that decedents who were scheduled to be buried were buried, and the unidentified individuals that were found had been scheduled for cremation," Pocatello police said in the Tuesday afternoon press release.
Authorities launched an investigation Thursday into "suspicious circumstances" at Downard, located at 241 N. Garfield Ave., and the Ada County Coroner's Office delivered a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the funeral home on Friday. Police said they executed a warrant of the business on Friday after a badly decomposed body was found there.
Downard was founded in 1931 and is owned by Lance Peck and his wife. It's been closed amid the investigation. The Peck's have not offered a public comment about the circumstances.
Police said staff from a local funeral home and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office are seeking to notify next of kin of five individuals whose remains have now been positively identified. Detectives continue to work to identify the remaining seven bodies.
Detectives will await the results of the Ada County Coroner's investigation to determine the precise number of fetuses that were removed, according to the press release.
Police have received hundreds of tips and requests for information regarding the case and thank the public for its patience, according to the press release.
Police ask anyone requesting information about a deceased loved one, to fill out a form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. To access the form, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report.” Please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact, police said.
Those without access to a computer or smartphone may contact police at 208-234-6121.
