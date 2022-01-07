Four thousand years ago, the Babylonians celebrated the first of each year (which began for them with planting in March) by promising to right wrongs against neighbors, pay debts and help the poor. New Year’s resolution traditions have been with us ever since.
Julius Caesar aligned our current calendar, elevating the practice of a New Year’s resolution to a sacred ritual. In doing so, he asked the Roman god Janus to watch over the first month of the year. Janus had two heads, one looking back at the past year and the other looking forward to the year ahead.
Janus would supervise the process of self-assessment, planning and follow-through needed to improve the ranks of Roman citizenry. The Roman New Year, or Calendae Ianuariae, has ever since been about continuous improvement: how to become a better person, one year at a time.
If you subscribe to this rationale for resolution-making, here are three suggestions that can make the process more effective and fulfilling:
1. Resolve to address a problem by its root cause. So many everyday challenges are mere symptoms of deeper issues. Eating too much can proceed from emotional stress, disorganization could really be mental distraction, and poor relationship success can stem from underlying trust issues.
In his 2009 book, “Root Cause Analysis: The Core of Problem Solving and Corrective Action,” author Duke Okes writes that “symptom-fixing” is a never-ending and fruitless endeavor. To make a true step forward, one must get to the “root cause” of the problem and take the action that changes underlying reasons for our behavior.
One technique in root cause analysis is the “five whys” approach. For any challenge, ask yourself why the problem exists. Then, take the answer and ask why again. Do this five times.
For example, suppose your problem is a poorly used food pantry. You might discover “the pantry lightbulb is always in need of replacement.” Then realize the light fixture is difficult to reach. A further “why?” calls to mind there are no chairs or step ladders in the pantry. Eventually a “root cause” reveals the pantry as a practical storage spot for a stepstool, solving the bulb replacement challenge.
2. Resolve things within your circle of control. We all operate in two circles: those things over which we have complete control and those things which we do not control but over which we exert influence. The stuff outside either of these two circles cannot be changed by a resolution.
But resolutions are best when confined to subject matter in the first circle: stuff completely under our own control. I could resolve to have a better relationship with my spouse in 2022, but is the health of that relationship completely my decision? Wouldn’t a resolution to “be a better spouse in 2022” be more within my circle of control?
3. A resolution requires “resolve.” A resolution is not a whim, not a wish, not a want, desire or proposal to consider. Webster defines “resolve” as “to reach a firm decision about something.” Worthwhile resolutions require effort -- the will to stick with a decision no matter how difficult.
Half-hearted resolutions are most likely doomed to fail. If recommendations one and two, above, are followed, you have an idea that definitely will improve your life in a lasting and meaningful way, and acting on that idea is entirely within your power. All that remains is the will to keep the desired improvement foremost in mind, to “resolve” that this new “you” is who you are and who you will be for the rest of your life.
Following these principles, a New Year’s resolution can be a door to a life of constant growth, of new experience, more lasting friendships and a happier family.
Famous compiler of wit and wisdom Vern McLellan put it this way: “What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs has resolved to be less political and focus more on family in 2022.