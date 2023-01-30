handcuffs

POCATELLO — Shawn Chase Cody, 41, of Pocatello was sentenced to 960 months in federal prison for production and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, in August, 2019, law enforcement received an investigative lead that Cody sexually abused multiple children for the past six years. Law enforcement learned from the victims that Cody possessed videos of these acts on his phone and computer.

