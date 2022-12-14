Zooey Zephyr

Zooey Zephyr, right, attends a legislative training session at the state Capitol in Helena, Montana, on Nov. 16, 2022. 

 Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery.

When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar challenge after a Republican lawmaker recently revealed he’ll run the proposal again. The move comes as GOP lawmakers nationwide are expected to continue to push for limits on transgender rights.

