Mayor Blad

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is pictured at City Hall after giving the annual State of the City address in January 2020.

 Idaho State Journal photo

Mayor Brian Blad was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the City address at tonight’s City Council Meeting. Due to technical difficulties, the address will be postponed to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022.

This year’s address is a video featuring Mayor Blad and City department heads. A full copy of the script will be available Friday, Feb. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.