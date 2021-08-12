Fulfilling one’s duty as an elected official (in my case, on Pocatello City Council) means having the fortitude to make quite a few tough decisions. That automatically means many people will be angry and disgruntled no matter what is decided. While functioning in such an emotional environment is not always pleasant, not having elected officials and leaving decisions to an unaccountable few is much worse, in my view. I will opt for a representative democratic process even though it means not every decision breaks exactly as I might like.
An often-observed tactic of elected officials in many localities is avoiding making any important decisions by pretending everything is perfect and there are no thorny issues to address. That is a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of citizens. I wish everything in Pocatello and the world were perfect and there were no dissension points around anything. That is not the case, and we must try our best — human blinkers and all — to forge ahead toward creating a better city and world for everyone. That is human compassion and common sense since every tenuous link weakens the chain. Our Founding Fathers stressed this perspective in the Preamble to the Constitution when they wrote that it is the duty of government to “provide for the general welfare” as well as the other familiar duties.
Tough decisions and probing questions are an essential part of being an elected official. The public deserves to be given clear information in a manner they can understand. If local government withholds information and/or obscures it with double-speak and foot-dragging, shame on us!
If an official is not brave enough to stand up and be accountable for her/his verifiable actions (not the politicized gossip others generate), then she/he should not run for office. The problems are too complex and questions too exhausting. If the public does not want to be easily misdirected, they must remain calm and check their information.
We probably all remember middle school and high school and the familiar tactic of starting and spreading misinformation for no other purpose than to obscure and wound. That strategy is not very productive when it comes to actually accomplishing anything worth doing. Real life is far too serious for that to be a responsible way to behave.
You, the public, pay us elected officials and every city worker. That reality embodies a fundamental duty for us to share information clearly and ask questions regularly to ensure government is not becoming an entity that exists more for its own sake than that of the public.
We who comprise government are charged with delivering services we can provide more inexpensively and comprehensively together than we can separately. You deserve documentable results that we are doing so. Superlative customer consideration and equitable compensation for city employees providing services is the delicate balance City Council members, the mayor, city employees and city residents must strive to achieve and maintain.
I believe it is irresponsible for City Council to balance the FY22 budget — which nobody disputes we easily can — in a vacuum that ignores the future ramifications of our rising personnel and capital projects costs. I, personally, want to do everything I can proactively to protect our citizens and our employees. That means looking ahead and planning now for the most humane and reasonable decisions based on budget facts that are not yet certain but can be readily estimated based on past and current trends.
If asking multiple questions to discover information not readily provided to Council in order to make the best spending decisions with the public’s dollars results in being labeled as heartless and being defamed, so be it. I will wear the mantle proudly and hope that every official you elect will do the same.
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.