8S7A2861.jpg

Participants march during Idaho State University's Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Idaho State University held its annual walk from Holt Arena to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The walk was followed by a short program honoring King and his legacy. The event included speakers, short quotes from King and musical numbers performed by the ISU Jazz Jam, the university's official Jazz club.  A slideshow presentation of art from students at Grace Lutheran accompanied the musical numbers.

Treyshon Malone

Treyshon Malone, keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King celebration at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.