Election Day 2022

Voters fill out their ballots at O’Connor Field House in Caldwell on Tuesday.

 Otto Kitsinger/For the Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office updated vote counts from Teton County on Thursday, after the county discovered one ballot box had not been processed. But the vote total did not change the outcomes of any state races, according to Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.

Teton County, which is in eastern Idaho, reported Wednesday that during its pre-canvass review and reconciliation process, the elections director discovered a discrepancy between early voting ballots that were issued versus what was received. The difference was 402 votes.

