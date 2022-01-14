FORT HALL — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday formally appointed Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Rudy Soto to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Idaho state director for rural development.
Soto, a member of the Tribes and a native Idahoan, is among nine people across the country whom Biden appointed to serve in key regional leadership roles at the USDA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The White House said in a news release on Thursday regarding the appointments that the regional appointees "will be critical to the president’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change."
"They bring deep expertise in their issue areas as well as critical relationships with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders," the White House said of the appointees, adding that "consistent with the president’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America," the appointees "represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve."
Soto was born and raised in Nampa, Idaho, and is the son of a farmworker and a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation.
Soto is also a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He has professional experience working in the fields of economic development, public health, conservation, and child welfare, and he previously served as a legislative staffer in the U.S. House of Representatives, covering energy, environment, agriculture, education, transportation, and tribal issues.
Most recently, Soto worked for Western Leaders Network, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization of local and tribal elected officials across the Interior West focused on protecting public lands, water, and air.
The White House called Soto "passionate about serving rural communities like the ones he comes from in Idaho and ensuring people from all walks of life have access to affordable housing, broadband, and pathways out of poverty."