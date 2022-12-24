BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results.

“Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.”

Lawrence Wasden

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, at right, talks with his public information officer, Scott Graf, on Dec. 12.
Longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, shown at his desk in the state Capitol building on Dec. 12, will leave office at the end of 2022 with no regrets. 
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden gestures to a desk, rumored to have belonged to former Gov. Frank Steunenberg, that sits in the conference room of his office on Dec. 12.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stands in front of the ornate door of a now inactive elevator in the state Capitol building on Dec. 12.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, shown at his desk, will leave office at the end of 2022 after losing the Republican primary to GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador in May. 
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden leans against a desk, rumored to have belonged to former Gov. Frank Steunenberg, while recounting a story of the fate of the late governor on Dec. 12.

