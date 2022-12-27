Sherri Ybarra JFAC presentation (copy)

Sherri Ybarra plans to return to the classroom as a kindergarten teacher as she finishes up her eight-year stint as the state’s top education official.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Outgoing Idaho state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will start a new job Jan. 4 as a kindergarten teacher at an elementary school on the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job offers in Idaho and beyond,” Ybarra said in a statement. “In my heart, I realized that what feels right at this point is to go back to my natural habitat and the place that started me on my professional journey – the classroom.”

