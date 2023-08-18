POCATELLO — Local school resource officers received a heavy regimen of preparedness training this week, deploying a combination of classroom learning and high-intensity scenarios.
The instruction was designed to emulate potential active shooters and teach participants how to respond as a lone officer in highly serious situations.
The training, known Single Officer Rapid Deployment, or SORD, is a program that utilizes mental preparedness, physical prowess and situational knowledge to isolate, provide distraction and neutralize an armed threat such as an active shooter.
Pocatello Police Cpl. Jordan Johnson is no stranger to being a resource officer and the intimate relationship between an officer and the school they are sworn to protect. Preparedness comes in many forms and learning the tactics and disseminating information to other school resource officers is part of that process.
“Monday, we did a classroom portion talking about the SORD concept about when and why an officer would respond by themselves, prioritizing the safety of the public in the training,” Johnson said. “That beginning portion was geared toward learning why we would do a certain tactic. Typically, we want to respond with more (officers) and more equipment because that can be better. But we also realize, unfortunately, if we wait in a dire situation, then the public becomes more and more at risk and (it becomes) more dangerous.”
The last half of the Monday training was spent on the range doing live fire drills, where the participants would be submitted to incredibly stressful environments to push the officers and emulate tough situations where the responder could be host to a barrage of distractions. They would then test accuracy and decision making during those drills.
Tuesday was spent applying the concepts learned earlier to a tangible scenario, deploying training personnel to Grace Lutheran Church and School. Officers were adorned with safety equipment and roleplayed situations where a disturbance or threat was present.
Officers were presented with a situation where an argument or some yelling could be heard down the hall. It would soon escalate with the officers' approach, with more yelling and then equipment being deployed to emulate the sound of gun fire.
“You might hear gunshots and so you have to respond,” Johnson said. “Typically, there's multiple people around so you have to make a determination on who's who and what needs to be done. ... We also try and incorporate what happens after we've addressed some sort of threat. How do we coordinate with other units? How do we coordinate with medical response? These are the other moving parts that would happen in a real-life scenario.”
On Wednesday, the training turned back to the classroom with a focus on tactical medical lessons from the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care. The primary focus deals with treating major bleeding, but emphasis is also put on the tools and techniques used and their application of deploying them at the right place and at the right time in a dynamic situation.
Ever since the devastating Robb Elementary School shooting that left two teachers and 19 students dead in Uvalde, Texas, the public and media have raised concerns about whether or not police are properly trained to handle school shootings. In Uvalde, hundreds of police officers waited over an hour before they moved in and fatally shot the gunman at Robb Elementary.
For Johnson, though, he takes these things seriously and personally, desiring to set a new precedent for what a capable officer can and should do in the face of adversity.
“It's tough,” Johnson said. “We take a lot of stuff personally, we want our community to have faith in us, we're confident and we want them to feel safe. We know that we have signed on to fill that role. When something happens to shake that faith or that confidence, we take it personally. We really look at it and say, 'Hey, we signed on for this' and so its our job to make sure the community knows it's safe."
Johnson continued, “We're here for that safety and part of that might mean going in and taking action on our own if necessary. Speaking from personal experience, I know when I work in a school, you look at that as your school, you look at that staff as your staff, you look at those kids as your kids and you take it very personally. It's a very sacred responsibility to step up and make sure that we're taking it seriously and we're preparing for things. We always hope and pray it'll never happen. But we also know at the same time, we have got to constantly prepare, keep our minds in the right place and have our training always up to date.”
