IDAHO FALLS — At 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bonneville County Elections Conference Room, 497 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, along with Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal will discuss efforts to remove from East Idaho communities violent offenders, felons in possession of firearms and those involved in illegal drug trafficking. U.S. Attorney Hurwit will discuss his office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, and County Prosecutor Neal will address initiatives in his office. Both will then be available for questions from the media.

Later that evening at 6:30 p.m., there will be a town hall meeting in Ammon at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St. U.S. Attorney Hurwit and County Prosecutor Neal will be joined by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick to answer questions from the community.

