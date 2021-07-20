Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
CHUBBUCK — A local man has been arrested after police say he struck an Idaho State Police trooper with a vehicle while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop in Chubbuck.
The incident began to unfold around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday when an Idaho State Police trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle, state police said.
The driver of the car initially stopped behind the Common Cents gas station at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, according to police.
The driver then sped away from the scene, striking the trooper and then his nearby police vehicle in the process, police said.
The injured trooper was able to drive his damaged patrol car to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. State police said the trooper is expected to survive.
The driver then continued fleeing northbound on Yellowstone Avenue when he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Siphon Road, police said. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.
The driver was arrested on the 200 block of Siphon Road about 45 minutes after the chase began. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.
Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Chubbuck police assisted during the incident.
