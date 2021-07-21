Damaged ISP vehicle during Chubbuck chase

An Idaho State Police vehicle that was struck after a fleeing driver had allegedly already hit and injured a state trooper during a high speed chase in Chubbuck Tuesday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — A local man has been arrested after police say he struck an Idaho State Police trooper with a vehicle while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop in Chubbuck.

Daylon Preacher, 29, of Fort Hall, was arrested on charges of felony eluding and on an outstanding felony warrant out of Bannock County, state police said. State police said additional charges are pending.

State police did not identify the injured trooper but said he has been treated and released from medical care.

The incident began to unfold around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday when an Idaho State Police trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle, state police said. 

Preacher initially stopped behind the Common Cents gas station at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, according to police.

Preacher then sped away from the scene, striking the trooper and then his nearby police vehicle in the process, police said. 

The injured trooper was able to drive his damaged patrol car to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.

Preacher then continued fleeing northbound on Yellowstone Avenue when he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Siphon Road, police said. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Preacher was arrested on the 200 block of Siphon Road about 45 minutes after the chase began.

Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Chubbuck police assisted during the incident.