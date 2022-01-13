Alaina Malacara

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a missing underage girl, Alaina Malacara.

Malacara is a 15-year-old female and was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14.

Malacara is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 112 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a tie dye sweater.

Anyone with information regarding Malacara's current whereabouts or who may have seen her since Dec. 14 is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.