Alaina Malacara

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Falls Police Department

UPDATE: Last week, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced it was searching for Alaina Malacara, a 15-year-old female who was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14.

Idaho Falls police on Monday confirmed Alaina has been located but has not returned home and is now considered a runaway.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to locate a missing underage girl, Alaina Malacara.

Malacara is a 15-year-old female and was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14.

Malacara is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 112 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a tie dye sweater.

Anyone with information regarding Malacara's current whereabouts or who may have seen her since Dec. 14 is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.