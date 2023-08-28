BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Fire Department and several police agencies across Bingham County are participating in a wheelchair basketball game next month to raise money for the Santa's Helpers program.
The basketball game, set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Snake River High School, will pit police against firefighters in what the hosts are calling "Guns vs. Hoses."
The game will be a five-on-five full court matchup featuring police officers and firefighters playing basketball while seated in wheelchairs. The wheelchairs are typically donated for the event by Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jon Croxford said this is the second time the sheriff's office has organized this wheelchair basketball game. The last time was about four years ago when Croxford's son suggested the idea for a school project.
This year, Snake River High seniors Alyvia Croxford, who is Croxford's daughter, and Nichole Summercorn have teamed up with the sheriff's office to help organize the fundraising basketball game for their school project.
The wheelchair basketball is a nod to donkey basketball, which Croxford said they used to play until they decided it's too hard on school gymnasium floors.
The sheriff's office raises funds every year to help "make Christmas extra special" for kids whose families might not otherwise be able to afford holiday gifts.
Croxford said playing basketball with the firefighters is just one of the many ways the sheriff's office and other agencies raise money for charitable causes.
"We try to put on a really good show for the community to come watch while they're supporting and donating to Santa's Helpers," Croxford said. "We also do golf tournaments, and Tip a Cop, where officers will wait tables for tips. The community support is invaluable because without it we really couldn't have this program where we help families in our community have a little bit more of a special Christmas."
Other participating law enforcement agencies include the Blackfoot and Shelley police departments and the Idaho State Police. There will likely be more than 30 law enforcement officers and firefighters participating in this year's basketball game.
"We have a really good relationship with the firefighters, but we are competitive toward each other, so the winning team gets bragging rights," Croxford said. "I'm hoping for a pretty big turnout. I would love to see the bleachers full on this one."
The wheelchair basketball game costs $2 for adults to attend and $1 for students and children. All money raised during the event will go to Santa’s Helpers.
