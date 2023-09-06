stolen backhoe

A stolen backhoe is pictured near Republic, Wash., on Tuesday after Ferry County Sheriff’s Deputies shot the tires when the driver allegedly refused to stop. 

 Courtesy of the Ferry County Sheriff's Office

Ferry County deputies shot out the tires of a stolen backhoe Tuesday after the suspected thief refused to stop driving toward an animal shelter he intended to knock down, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clinton Caress was arrested on suspicion of theft. Additional charges are likely, Sheriff Ray Maycumber said.

