As schools across eastern Washington were fielding what turned out to be false active school shooter reports last week, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to its own local report of a student threatening another with a handgun at Bonneville High School. 

Students at Bonneville High reported the incident to Bonneville deputies just after 1 p.m. last Wednesday. The report was a video showing a student handling a handgun and making threats to another student, the sheriff’s office said. 

