As schools across eastern Washington were fielding what turned out to be false active school shooter reports last week, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to its own local report of a student threatening another with a handgun at Bonneville High School.
Students at Bonneville High reported the incident to Bonneville deputies just after 1 p.m. last Wednesday. The report was a video showing a student handling a handgun and making threats to another student, the sheriff’s office said.
Upon receiving the report, school administration and the school resource officer at Bonneville High briefly blocked outside access to school buildings as a precaution until police determined the area was safe from any active threat.
Police identified the teens in the video and established the video was not filmed on school grounds. The teens were taken into police custody until the initial investigation concluded.
“Deputies took custody of the male juvenile holding the gun in the video and placed him in the 3B Juvenile Detention Center for Threatening Violence on School Grounds and Disturbing the Peace,” the sheriff’s office said, adding at the time that there were “no other known safety concerns relating to this incident at Bonneville High School.”
Because students reacted quickly and were proactive in reporting the information to police, the sheriff’s office said, school staff and deputies “were able to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the campus.”
The investigation at Bonneville High was still ongoing as of last Wednesday afternoon. But investigations into other threats of gun violence just across the Idaho border in Washington ended with police determining that reports of active shooters at schools in the region were a hoax.
Separate phone calls to various law enforcement agencies in eastern Washington last Wednesday reported a shooter at a school in each agency's jurisdiction. Among the schools mentioned in the false reports were Clarkston, Pullman and Pomeroy high schools. Schools in Spokane, Walla Walla, Garfield County and Columbia County also received false reports.
The calls were reportedly all similar, with the caller reporting that there was a person in front of a specific school with an assault rifle threatening to go in and start shooting. The caller also reported hearing gunshots. Police responded quickly but found no real threat at any school location.
"It appears to be a spoof that hit our region," Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings told the Lewiston Tribune. "We found no evidence of any threat to the school."
The calls also impacted schools in Moscow. The Moscow School District precautionarily put all its schools in secure mode, which meant no outside activities and no entry other than students and staff while police investigated nearby schools, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Pullman Operations Commander Aaron Breshears told the Lewiston Tribune the calls appeared to be phone call threats only, but that the person who made the calls could nonetheless face felony charges.
