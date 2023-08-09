Crapo med talks

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, talks while state Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, right, listens on Tuesday at the Medical Office Pharmacy in Twin Falls.

 STEVE KIGGINS TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo walked into the Medical Office Pharmacy on Cheney Drive wearing a pair of worn brown cowboy boots.

Fittingly, Crapo showed up to kick back against the often overwhelming cost of prescription drugs — in Idaho, specifically, but also nationally where about three in 10 Americans say they haven’t taken medicine as prescribed in the last 12 months because of cost, according to new polling this month from KFF.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.