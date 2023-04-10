Mountain lion stock image file photo
Idaho Fish and Game File Photo

A juvenile mountain lion was caught in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey after it got into a chicken coop late in the evening on April 8.

That evening, Blaine County Dispatch received a call from a Hailey resident saying they had heard a disturbance in their chicken coop. The homeowner investigated, and when finding what they suspected as a mountain lion in with their chickens immediately closed the door to the enclosure, trapping the mountain lion in the coop.

