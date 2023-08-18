Mike Simpson official mug - 2022

Working in Congress in the current political climate is challenging, but one of the most rewarding parts of this job is watching Idaho success stories unfold. One of my favorites is The Peregrine Fund. Through consistent, steady and optimistic work, The Peregrine Fund has changed the paradigm of endangered species recovery, transforming it from a tale of discouragement into one of hope. Stories like this deserve highlighting, and I am pleased to use the Community Project Funding (CPF) program to provide the infrastructure The Peregrine Fund needs to continue the species recovery work of which Idahoans can be proud.

In the mid-1980s, The Peregrine Fund began breeding endangered Peregrine Falcons in captivity in Boise. By the 1990s, the operation had become so successful that the peregrine was taken off the Endangered Species List in 1999. Idahoans honored this important work by choosing the Peregrine Falcon to appear on the Idaho commemorative quarter.

This column was written by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.

Old Crow

Might want to rethink building all of these wind farms all over the state and the country.

