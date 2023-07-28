Mike Simpson official mug - 2022

As a long-time advocate of Idaho’s priorities, I unapologetically support congressionally-directed funding. Over the years, this has put me at odds with those in the media and Congress who use the idea of banning earmarks as a convenient soundbite, poking fun at projects out of context to score cheap political points. I believe this is unfair to Idahoans and Idaho communities, and it ignores the fact that Congress, not the executive branch, has constitutional responsibility over the federal budget process. Idaho rarely benefits when we hand all the decisions about how to allocate the federal budget to the administration. Through the Community Project Funding (CPF) program, I can advocate for Idaho projects that would otherwise get overlooked by federal agencies or caught up in bureaucratic red tape, allowing me to bring Idaho tax dollars back home for Idaho priorities.

The Gooding Wall is a perfect example of why this process is important to Idaho. The existing rock walls that line the Little Wood River as it flows through Gooding, Idaho, have long needed to be replaced. The Gooding Canal was completed in 1941 to both provide irrigation water and protect the community from flooding, but aging infrastructure and repeated high water and ice jam events along the canal have caused severe deterioration of the existing lava rock walls. Today large portions of these walls are failing and have fallen into the channel, putting the community at higher risk of flooding.

This column was written by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.

