Mike Simpson official mug - 2022

Mike Simpson

Idaho’s law enforcement officers are some of the best in the nation. They are selfless public servants who risk their lives each day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve our gratitude and support. True support for our community law enforcement officers goes beyond lip service and means providing real, tangible solutions to the challenges officers face. This is why I have used the Community Project Funding (CPF) program to direct funding within the existing federal budget to projects like the Treasure Valley Law Enforcement Childcare Center.

Law enforcement in the Treasure Valley currently faces a crisis in recruiting and keeping police officers on the force. One of the main drivers is the lack of access to safe and secure childcare for law enforcement families. While access to affordable, quality childcare is a problem throughout our workforce, it is especially challenging for law enforcement officers, who work long shifts at all hours, including weekends and holidays, and often need childcare for emergency call-outs. When surveyed, 95 percent of officers polled said they would stay with their agency if they had a safe and secure childcare facility for their family. Without childcare options that meet the demands of police work, many officers, especially women, have had no choice but to leave the force.

This column was written by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

red in blue

Three weeks in a row Simpson beats his chest and brags about how the bill he and Fulcher voted against is benefitting Idaho. No shame.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.