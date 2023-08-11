Taiwan has a special relationship with Idaho. Taiwan is Idaho’s second-largest trade partner, accounting for the purchase of more than $470 million in Idaho products in 2021, a 16 percent increase from the prior year, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce. Our top exports to Taiwan include electrical equipment and machinery; chemicals, fertilizers and cosmetics; optical and medical equipment; and food and agriculture products. Moreover, our exports are growing, as reflected in a deal last September where Taiwanese flour mills will buy Idaho wheat valued at $576 million. Highlighting the importance of the relationship between Taiwan, Idaho’s Asia Trade Office is based in Taiwan and helps guide Idahoans through expanding sales of Idaho goods into not only Taiwan’s market but also assists with selling in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

However, our exports can grow even more. Enhancing our trade means jobs in Idaho and greater support for Taiwan to ensure it remains economically and defensibly secure. Engaging in strong, consistent discussions on trade with this important partner remains a focus of my work at the Senate Finance Committee. The importance of Taiwan as a trading partner is reflected in the passage of bipartisan, bicameral legislation to provide congressional approval of the first U.S-Taiwan Initiative Agreement. This consequential legislation is further evidence Congress is ready to pursue an ambitious trade agenda on a bipartisan basis, and pushes the administration to recognize it is time to negotiate real trade agreements with market access and work with Congress to achieve strong trade policy beneficial to our country.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

