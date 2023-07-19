voting

A “Vote Here” sign outside O’Connor Field House in Caldwell, Idaho on November 8, 2022. 

 Otto Kitsinger Idaho Capital Sun

As part of a new law that took effect July 1, the Idaho Transportation Department is offering free state identification cards for Idaho adults who do not have a driver’s license to use for voting.

The no-fee IDs were part of House Bill 340, a new voter registration law that Secretary of State Phil McGrane sponsored during the 2023 legislative session.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.