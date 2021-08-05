POCATELLO — The Aid for Friends homeless shelter has recently taken in a new type of resident, and one that is tuned toward providing an uplifting environment for the freshly renovated building.
On Tuesday, the Piano Gallery delivered a piano to the nonprofit organization’s shelter that was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello North Stake.
David Penrod, president of the Pocatello North Stake, explained the piano was a donation that his committee decided would be a great addition to the organization’s new shelter at 209 E. Lewis St., especially since the new shelter offers the space needed to house a larger instrument.
“Aid for Friends is one of the places where people are down on their luck and this is one of the hardest times in their whole life,” Penrod said. “So we thought, what better way to bring joy into their lives than a little music?”
The Piano Gallery pitched in as well, when managers Tiffany and Jeff Brown took no profit and donated their delivery fees when they had the new $4,000 Kawai piano dropped off.
“Kawai makes beautiful, long-lasting pianos,” Tiffany said. “And we can’t take much credit. We had less expensive and used pianos, but (The Pocatello North Stake) really wanted to give (Aid for Friends) something that would stand the test of time and Kawai pianos do that.”
Penrod and his committee hope the piano will be used by those who come to volunteer at the shelter, as well as any residents interested in playing.
“It’ll add a lot to this place,” he said. “There’s a lot of people with difficult problems in their life and when they’re here they’re really struggling, and they need anything that can lift them and help them feel better about themselves and I don’t know any better way than music. (Music) makes us happier and helps us see that there’s a possibility for us to find some happiness, and that’s hopefully what will be the result here.”
BJ Stensland, executive director of Aid for Friends, said that when the North Stake committee called a month ago about the possible donation, it came as a welcome surprise.
“I was totally surprised,” she said. “I had no idea and I had never really even thought of the value of having a piano in our homeless shelter. Our other shelter is so small we would never have been able to accommodate it. So I was blown away and absolutely thrilled and delighted at the thoughtfulness.”
The shelter is still in their soft opening phase as they work toward bringing in previously housed residents and getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19. But Stensland said they’re open to any groups that want to volunteer to prepare meals.
“We’re going to have community members prepare meals, so there’s less division,” she said. “Just because (our residents) are in a shelter doesn’t mean they’re not in our community.”
The Pocatello North Stake also plans to donate once a month to feed residents, during which they will also bring someone who can play music, Penrod said. In addition, they’ll try and arrange for people to come and play the piano during holidays.
This will all be volunteer work, and something Penrod said is a heartfelt gift for people in need that hopefully will inspire others to reach out to community members who may be struggling.
“We want to provide (Aid for Friends residents) with something that will lift their spirits and bring joy to their life,” he said. “Hopefully this will encourage other people in the community to do something similar.”
As for now, Stensland looks forward to the residents being able to listen to the gift of music floating through the halls of the shelter.
“Just listening to the music, it brings peace, it brings some element of joy, and hopefully they can appreciate the talents and the connectedness with our community,” she said. “People will be coming in as someone will be playing the piano for a group. What a great gift.”
For anyone interested in preparing meals at the shelter or in participating in any other volunteer opportunities, contact shelter manager Tami Moore at 208-232-5669.