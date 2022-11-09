POCATELLO — Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello will celebrate its grand re-opening on November 10 at 5:15 p.m.
Nick Garcia, owner of the restaurant, said the event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by the Idaho State Police Honor Guard raising an American flag outside of the building.
"While they raise the flag, a mariachi band will play the national anthem," he said.
Garcia said the mariachi band will be at the restaurant performing from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"A lot of people expressed interest in hearing the national anthem played by a mariachi band," he said.
Puerto Vallarta has been open at its new location, the former Perkins restaurant building at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road, since May of this year. Garcia said one of the changes made to the menu after the move was the addition of traditional American and Mexican breakfast.
"We're doing breakfast Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m." he said.
Garcia said the inclusion of the breakfast items has attracted a lot of new customers to the restaurant.
"We've had a lot of new customers," he said. "People come in and say we don't think of breakfast when we think of Mexican restaurants."
Garcia said people seem to like the breakfast items on the menu.
"People tell their friends and post on Facebook," he said.
Garcia also said he has enjoyed the new location so far. He has enjoyed being so close to the interstate.
"We enjoy it," he said. "We're in the middle of everything off the interstate."
Garcia encouraged everyone to attend the grand opening tomorrow. He said the event is open to the public and that anyone can come in.
