POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 16. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall. The theme is “Come Fly With Me." Ticket prices are $12 and can be purchased at the door beginning at 5:45 p.m. the night of the program. A digital program book is included.
Twenty-four girls from four high schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are — interview, 25%; scholastic 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. Awards for first and second Runners Up, Be Your Best Self, Spirit of DYW and three Satellite Award scholarships will also be presented by Portneuf Medical Center, Amanda and Dr. Ryan Hope, Rocky Mountain Emergency Physicians, Wilks Funeral Homes, Courtesy Ford Lincoln and Idaho Power Company. Awards will be given in each category, sponsored by Franklin Building Supply, David Price Insurance Agency, J.R. Simplot Company, Budget Blinds of Pocatello and Farmers Insurance — Michael Angelsey.
The Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, shown leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community. During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The overall highest scorer of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho state finals, held at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls on Oct. 6 and 7. The event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. Pictures are donated by Sarah J. Photography.
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Nuclear engineer
— College choices: University of Pennsylvania.
— Selection: "Linus and Lucy" ("Charlie Brown" theme song).
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Bachelor of Science in nursing.
— College choices: Idaho State University.
— Selection: "The Cave" by Mumford and Sons.
— High school: Highland High School
— Career goals: Medical field.
— College choices: Arizona State University.
— Selection: "All I Want" by Olivia Rodrigo.
— High school: Century High School.
— Career goals: Master of Arts in criminology.
— College choices: Arizona State University.
— Talent: Acoustic guitar solo
— Selection: "Safe and Sound" by Taylor Swift.
— High school: Century High School.
— Career goals: Emergency medical doctor, trauma surgeon.
— College choices: University of Utah.
— Talent: Tap/hip-hop dance.
— Selection: "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey
— High school: Pocatello High School
— Career goals: Cosmetology, engineering.
— College choices: Idaho State University and Boise State University.
— Selection: "Devil's Dream."
— High school: Century High School
— Career goals: Registered nurse, labor and delivery.
— College choices: Brigham Young University — Provo.
— Selection: "Rain Dance."
— High school: Pocatello High School.
— Career goals: Bachelor of Science psychology, Master of Science physician assistant.
— College choices: Utah State University.
— Talent: Contemporary/lyrical dance.
— Selection: "Agape" by Bear's Den.
— High school: Pocatello High School
— Career goals: Physician assistant, specializing in rheumatology.
— College choices: Utah Tech University.
— Talent: Cheer/tumbling routine
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Mathematics/music performance/composer/teacher.
— College choices: Utah State University.
— Selection: "F Major Sonata Op.10 No. 2"
— High school: Pocatello High School
— Career goals: Bachelor of Science in nursing, pediatric nurse.
— College choices: University of Hawaii, University of Utah.
— Talent: Contemporary dance.
— Selection: "Fix It To Break It" by Clinton Cane.
— No. 12: Emma Eggleston:
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Professional photographer.
— College choices: Brigham Young University — Provo.
— Selection: "Like My Father" by Jax.
— No. 13: Kimbrie Knudsen:
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Physical therapist.
— College choices: Idaho State University.
— Selection: Meghan Trainor.
— No. 14: Jessica Dahlstrom
— High school: Highland High School
— Career goals: Pediatric nurse, neonatal intensive care unit nurse, mother.
— College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho, Idaho State University, Brigham Young University-Hawaii.
— Selection: "Rondo alla Turca" by Mozart.
— High school: Pocatello High School
— College choices: Idaho State University, University of California.
— Selection: "Spaceship" (acoustic).
— High school: Century High School.
— Career goals: Elementary school teacher.
— College choices: Brigham Young University-Hawaii.
— Selection: "Menuet and Badinerie" by Bach.
— No. 17: Brylee Scherer:
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Aviation, pilot license.
— College choices: Brigham Young University-Hawaii.
— Selection: "Love in the Dark" by Adele.
— High school: Pocatello High School
— Career goals: Elementary education
— College choices: Idaho State University.
— Talent: Contemporary dance.
— Selection: "Nightingale" by Demi Lovato.
— No. 19: Josi Dahlstrom.
— High school: Highland High School.
— Career goals: Nurse, dental hygienist, interior design.
— College choices: Idaho State University, Brigham Young University-Idaho, Utah State.
— Selection: "Etude Brillante" by Margaret Goldston.
— High school: Century High School.
— Career goals: Child and family therapist.
— College choices: Arizona State University.
— Talent: Art presentation.
— Selection: "Space Girl" by Frances Forever.
— No. 21: Allison Fullmer:
— High school: Pocatello High School.
— Career goals: Crime scene investigator, photographer, dancer.
— College choices: Weber State University, Southern Utah University.
— Talent: Contemporary dance.
— Selection: "Manufactured Love" by Michael Blume
— No. 22: Michaela Strickland:
— High school: Home-school.
— Career goals: Non-profit founder/director
— College choices: Boston University, University of Memphis.
— Selection: "Gavotte" by Lully.
— High school: Century High School
— Career goals: Accountant, pop star, café owner.
— College choices: Brigham Young University.
— Talent: Guitar and vocal solo
— Selection: "Butterflies," self-written.
— High school: Highland High School
— Career goals: Bachelor of Science in marketing.
— College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho.
— Selection: "Mission: Impossible Theme Advanced."
