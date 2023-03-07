POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 16. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall. The theme is “Come Fly With Me." Ticket prices are $12 and can be purchased at the door beginning at 5:45 p.m. the night of the program. A digital program book is included.

Twenty-four girls from four high schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are — interview, 25%; scholastic 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. Awards for first and second Runners Up, Be Your Best Self, Spirit of DYW and three Satellite Award scholarships will also be presented by Portneuf Medical Center, Amanda and Dr. Ryan Hope, Rocky Mountain Emergency Physicians, Wilks Funeral Homes, Courtesy Ford Lincoln and Idaho Power Company. Awards will be given in each category, sponsored by Franklin Building Supply, David Price Insurance Agency, J.R. Simplot Company, Budget Blinds of Pocatello and Farmers Insurance — Michael Angelsey.

