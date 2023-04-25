Newsies promo pic

“Newsies” tells the story of newsboys organizing a strike in 1899 New York City.

 Photo courtesy of Palace Theatre

CHUBBUCK — When Jenna Davies and her husband, Chad, bought the Palace Theatre, nothing could have prepared them for what was to come. It was November 2019, mere months before COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place. They only had one show under their belt before they had to shut down, thrusting them into the unknown.

The Chubbuck theater, being a non-essential business, wasn’t able to open again for performances until the final phase of Idaho’s reopening strategy. In the interim, they kept their workers employed by serving to-go meals to the community out of the theater’s commercial kitchen.

Davies family

Jenna and Chad Davies, pictured here, are the owners of the Palace Theatre in Chubbuck. 
Ranked

Students in the Palace Theatre’s conservatory program put on a theater production each semester. Pictured here is the cast of the musical “Ranked,” which they performed in January.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.