CHUBBUCK — When Jenna Davies and her husband, Chad, bought the Palace Theatre, nothing could have prepared them for what was to come. It was November 2019, mere months before COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place. They only had one show under their belt before they had to shut down, thrusting them into the unknown.
The Chubbuck theater, being a non-essential business, wasn’t able to open again for performances until the final phase of Idaho’s reopening strategy. In the interim, they kept their workers employed by serving to-go meals to the community out of the theater’s commercial kitchen.
“We offered all of our menu options curbside pickup, and we did that several times, and we had a really great turnout from the community,” Davies said. “The community really supported us in that and so we were very thankful for that.”
When they were able to reopen in June of 2020, it wasn’t at full capacity, and things definitely weren’t back to normal.
“It was also crazy because we had to work really hard to keep our cast safe, and so we did a lot of double casting, a lot of testing,” Davies said. “We were masked. We did a lot of social distance rehearsing, which was difficult. Theater is not really meant to be socially distanced, and it's not something you can do at home through Zoom. It's a difficult process. So, we're thankful that we're not doing that anymore.”
And if things weren’t crazy enough, one other major thing happened in June 2020: Davies gave birth to a baby.
“So, I had about three days of maternity leave after having her, and then I strapped her to me and we reopened the business,” she said.
Davies says it was a community effort putting on that first show after the shutdown.
“We could not have gotten through that without our volunteers and the actors,” she said. “We had so much community support. People really were so charitable and helpful and volunteered so much time.”
It wasn’t until the fall of 2021 that the theater fully opened again. Even then, it still wasn’t like it was pre-pandemic.
Davies said a lot of their clientele buys their tickets well in advance, so “if they wanted social distancing when they bought it, we honored that.” She said this is the first season they’ve had without COVID hanging overhead.
“We feel like going into this season we are really starting to feel the normalcy, which we've never had because we're new owners,” she said. “And so we look forward to the next few years of being able to kind of see what this business is without COVID.”
The Palace has been a part of Davies’ life since long before buying the business, but she says it’s been “eye opening” being an owner.
“I have been doing shows here since I was little, and I've had a lot of jobs here growing up,” she said. “I was a waiter. I worked in the box office. I ran their social media. So, growing up, I was here a lot, so I felt like I really knew quite a bit about the business. But it just doesn't compare from when you're actually running the business and you actually see how much it takes and all the work.”
She continued: “It's not that we're just putting on a musical. We have about 200 people coming in our doors every night. We serve them a full meal in 45 minutes, put on an entire production, plus we have our full bar, and sometimes both venues are going at the same time. So, I learned it's actually a lot more like owning a restaurant and running a restaurant and also running an event center rather than just putting on a community musical. … It's been kind of interesting — hard and challenging but also really fun.”
‘PRIDE AND JOY’
One of the first things they did after taking over ownership was add the Palace Conservatory For The Performing Arts, an after-school program that teaches kids ages 5 to 18 everything they need to know about theater — from acting to dancing and more.
“For the entire semester they learn their blocking, their singing, their choreography, and at the end of the (semester) they put on this huge show,” Davies said. “The nice thing about that is with our Grand Hall shows they have to compete with adults for some of these roles, and within their own production, they get to play Daddy Warbucks or they get to be these main characters, which they normally might not be able to. So, by the time they graduate with us, they will have a pretty stacked resume and a lot more experience on stage.”
In the upcoming fall semester, the high school students will be working on “Mean Girls JR.” The middle schoolers will perform “Descendants,” and the youngest kids will tackle “101 Dalmatians Kids.”
“Think of seeing a little 9-year-old Cruella de Vil,” Davies said. “It's awesome. They love it.”
Davies said the conservatory program is the best part of her job.
“That's my favorite part of this theater,” she said. “It's kind of my pride and joy. We love those kids.”
In addition to the conservatory, the Palace Theatre also offers a summer camp each year for kids ages 8 to 18.
“The nice thing about our camps is it's an opportunity for kids who have really never done anything,” Davies said. “They've never been on stage. They've never experienced theater. They have no idea what it is. It's a good opportunity for them to come and get a really good taste of it. They get to get their feet wet, but it's also a lot of fun.”
They get to learn about things like making fake cupcakes and maybe even a bit of stage combat.
“We always do singing, we always do dancing, we always do acting, and then we switch out the other little fun thing so that they get to come in and learn a lot about that topic within that week. It's very hands-on,” Davies said. “They do a lot of craft work where they're building something, either as a team or individually, and then they have a performance at the end of the week that their families can come to and watch.”
Registration is open for both the summer camp, which takes place this year June 1 to 16 at Century High School, and the conservatory. Sign up at palacetheatrearts.com.
‘HELPING EACH OTHER OUT’
Pocatello is known for its vibrant theater scene. In addition to the Palace Theatre, there is Old Town Actors Studio, Westside Players and Idaho State University’s Theatre Department. The Leavitt Center occasionally puts on plays as well.
You might think there would be a rivalry between the theaters, but instead there is camaraderie.
“We’ve got great theaters, and all of us are very uniquely different. We each have our own niche,” Davies said. “It's very specific and very different venues, very different who we serve and what type of shows we do, and each one is really, really great. So as far as our community size, we have a really big theater community for how big our Eastern Idaho community is, which is awesome.”
Just this past February, the Palace Theatre collaborated with Old Town Actors Studio to put on a production of “The Last Five Years.”
“They direct it, they choreograph, they do all of the work, and then just present it at our venue,” Davies said. “And the nice thing is our audiences get a different type of show that we don't normally put on. Sometimes it's because it's a higher rating of a show — so a PG-13, rated-R type show — or it's a show that we wouldn't put on because it's only two people or that kind of thing. It's a limited run. The nice thing for OTAS is that they get a bigger venue so their people get to come and they get to fill more seats. More people get an opportunity to see their show.”
In addition, Davies often performs in OTAS shows, and they share additional resources such as costumes, choreography skills and more.
“We're helping each other out because we need all the help you can get, you know?” Davies said.
Sherri Dienstfry-Swanson, one of the founders of Old Town Actors Studio, will be directing the Palace’s next production, “School of Rock,” and she even teaches in the Palace Theatre’s conservatory program.
“It's nice because these students get an education from somebody who has a doctorate in theater and is a retired professor who owns a theater,” Davies said. “And we love Sherri; she directs every season for us. We love doing that collaboration. There's gonna be many more in the future and we're excited to bring new works to this theater in a time slot that we don't have time to produce.”
‘HOME AWAY FROM HOME’
The Palace Theatre is a beloved venue locally.
“People love this place. It's a kind of a home away from home for a lot of people,” Davies said. “And, like any hobby, once they find their hobby, they find their friends. There's a very social aspect to this place. Once you do one show, you meet a whole new group of people that you spend all this time with for about eight weeks. Every night you're spending it with them, and then the show ends, and so then you meet a whole new group of people. … And even if they're not on stage, we have a lot of volunteers who come in, but then they get to come and hang out with the cast.”
When asked what the most surprising thing she’d discovered since buying the business, Davies said it was the fact that they draw patrons from all over the region.
“When we look at our ticketing map of who is purchasing tickets, they’re from all over Eastern Idaho,” she said. “So, we have Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, all the way over into Boise, Twin Falls. It's not just our community that is buying tickets. People are coming from outside of the city. We also have quite a bit of people coming up from Salt Lake.”
They even have people from the East Coast coming and checking out the Palace’s shows when they’re passing through the area.
“People will come in and stop, and then anytime they come back through town we will see that person repeat coming in,” Davies said. “I did not understand that until I started looking at the analytics of who was actually purchasing our tickets. We, of course, have a lot of our community that are coming in and supporting us. But when you actually look at the heat map of who is buying it and where their ZIP code is and where their mailing address is, it's everywhere. … It's amazing to know the economic impact that you wouldn't expect.”
Anyone can audition for shows, and sometimes even the actors sometimes come from all over.
“We have actors that actually drive down from Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Marsh Valley, all of the surrounding areas,” Davies said. “We've actually had quite a bit of people from Boise who will come in and stay with friends or family and do a show. Our last show, our leading man was actually from Portland, and he is from here and he wanted to do the show so bad that he came in and stayed with friends and performed in the show.”
So, what is it about the Palace that keeps people coming back?
“It feels like you're somewhere else. You're not just at a regular restaurant,” Davies said. “It's a castle. It's very elegant. There's chandeliers everywhere. You get to come in, and one night you get a watch the newsboys strike from the late 1800s. Sometimes you will be taken away and you're suddenly watching ‘School of Rock,’ and you're in a rock concert eating a prime rib. It's whimsical; it's magical. It kind of helps you kind of disappear from your own life for a couple of hours and get to experience somebody else's life because you're watching a story unfold.”
Additionally, Davies said people love to watch people they know perform on stage.
“They get to come and see that their teacher is on stage singing, or they see their dentist,” she said. “It's not just professionals that you don't know or actors that you don't know. It's their next-door neighbors, it's their community members that are up there, and I think people appreciate that. These are just normal people who are trying something that they don't necessarily have an education in. Some of them do and some of them don't. Some of them are just trying it for the first time. … It's cool to see your grandma or your mom or your aunt or your next-door neighbor or your best friend perform something in a really fantastic show.”
She added, “There's something more hometown, there's a little bit more heart in it.”
For more information, visit palacetheatrearts.com or @palacetheatrearts on Facebook and Instagram.
