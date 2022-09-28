A group of people at the Beer Garden at a previous Oktoberfest.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The annual Oktoberfest returns to Lava Hot Springs on Saturday.
Oktoberfest is hosted by the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. Sherril Tillotson, Lava Chamber Events Committee member, said that the event will feature activities for adults and children.
"There will be an inflatable carnival coming in for kids," she said. "Eight to 10 inflatables will be available."
Adult activities will include a Beer Garden at 3 East and Main Street that will include DJ Music and food. A Beer Tray Relay Race will start at 4 p.m.
"Teams of two will fill mugs with water and race down Main Street," said Tillotson.
Other activities will include pumpkin carving and painting, karaoke and a costume contest, all sponsored by The Shack.
"There will be merchandise for sale at the Beer Garden," said Tillotson. "There will also be free face painting sponsored by the Chamber."
Tillotson said there will be German food at most of the restaurants in Lava for that day.
The Wagon Wheel Lounge will also host a couple of events. They will host the cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. They will also feature live music from the band Absolute Zero starting at 8 p.m.
Other Lava Hot Springs businesses that will be involved in Oktoberfest are Chuck Wagon, Royal Hotel, Mike's Market, Riverside Hot Springs Inn, Blue Moon Bar and Grill and the Rooftop Bar.
"We will have a raffle," said Tillotson. "One of the merchants donated scratch tickets to purchase for the raffle."
More information about the Oktoberfest can be found on the Chamber of Commerce's website at lavahotsprings.org/event/oktoberfest or on Facebook.
