The Idaho State-Civic Symphony welcomes back its traditional Joy to the World concert in a return to two performances on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 7:30 p.m., the third concert cycle of this year’s “Meet Me in New York” season, according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.
“It’s very exciting to have the double-performance format again so more people can usher in the holiday season with music!” Bolinger added.
The concerts will feature the symphony, directed by Conductor/Artistic Director Dr. Nell Flanders, and the combined Camerata Singers and ISU Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Scott Anderson, ISU Director of Choral Studies.
The program will include Duke Ellington’s jazzy rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” Leonard Bernstein’s iconic “Chichester Psalms,” and traditional holiday favorites including the opening processional, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” arranged by Bradford, and of course, “Joy to the World” arranged by Rutter. Bolinger noted that audience sing-alongs throughout the evening will put everyone in the holiday spirit when combined with over 200 musicians on the stage!
On Dec. 2, all are invited to a post-concert reception in the Rotunda immediately following the performance. And on Dec. 3, the symphony will host a pre-concert Holiday Dinner. On both evenings, Co-Conductors Nell Flanders and Scott Anderson invite all to join them for a pre-concert chat in the Rotunda from 6:30 to 7 pm. Concerts begin at 7:30 pm.
Tickets for the December holiday concerts and all future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595 or in person at the SPAC Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, ID, 83209. Details about concerts are available on the Symphony’s website, www.thesymphony.us.
Tickets and more details about the Holiday Dinner will be available on the Symphony website from November 9th and by calling the Symphony Office (not the Box Office) at 208-282-2266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.